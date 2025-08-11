Instagram’s new map feature faces backlash over privacy concerns despite Meta’s reassurances

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called “Instagram Map” in the US, designed to let users share their recent location and discover nearby content, much like Snap Map. While Meta says the feature is optional and off by default, many users have expressed alarm, claiming it exposes their exact location without consent.

Advertisement

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, addressed the backlash in a Threads post, clarifying that the feature requires explicit user approval before sharing any location data. “We’re double-checking everything, but so far it looks mostly like people are confused and assume that, because they can see themselves on the map when they open, other people can see them too,” Mosseri wrote. He added that sharing requires “double consent by design” with a confirmation prompt after opting in.

Despite this, warnings are circulating on social media. Kelley Flanagan, a former contestant on The Bachelor, posted a TikTok video calling the feature “dangerous” and demonstrating how to disable it. One viewer, Lindsey Bell, commented, “Mine was turned on and my home address was showing for all of my followers to see. Turned it off immediately once I knew but had me feeling absolutely sick about it.”

Advertisement

Mosseri maintains that much of the fear stems from misconceptions. He explained that the map is populated with location tags from recent Stories or Reels that include a place tag, not continuous live tracking. However, some users insist their locations were visible even after turning the feature off.

According to Instagram, the map updates location only when the app is active or running in the background. Unlike Snap Map, it does not offer continuous real-time updates unless the user has chosen to share them. Users can also limit sharing to certain places or specific individuals.