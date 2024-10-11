Intel debuts Core Ultra 200S series: AI-enabled desktop processors with enhanced gaming and energy efficiency

Intel has officially launched its latest line of desktop processors, the Intel Core Ultra 200S series, marking the company’s first venture into AI-enabled enthusiast desktop PCs. Led by the flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, the new processors promise substantial improvements in gaming, multi-threaded performance, and AI-driven tasks. Built with up to 8 next-generation Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), the Core Ultra 200S series delivers up to 14% higher multi-threaded performance than its predecessor, while also significantly reducing power usage.

This series introduces the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to desktop processors, enhancing AI capabilities for more intelligent computing. With up to 50% faster AI performance in content creation applications compared to competitor flagship processors, these chips are designed to handle intensive AI tasks without compromising on gaming or everyday usage. The new processors are also equipped with an integrated Xe GPU for improved graphics performance and enhanced media support, making them versatile options for gamers and creators alike.

Efficiency is a key highlight of the Core Ultra 200S series, with Intel reporting up to 58% reduction in package power consumption for typical tasks, and up to 165W lower system power while gaming. The processors are built to handle advanced AI features, such as face- and gesture-tracking in games, which offloads AI processing from discrete GPUs to optimise overall system performance.

Intel’s Core Ultra 200S series also brings updated overclocking capabilities, allowing for precise control with turbo frequencies adjustable in 16.6 MHz increments. The new Intel 800 Series chipset, compatible with the Core Ultra 200S processors, includes expanded connectivity options, such as 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to 8 SATA 3.0 ports, and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports. Support for Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures users experience cutting-edge connectivity alongside industry-leading processing power.

“We’ve designed the Intel Core Ultra 200S series with a focus on powerful performance, AI capability, and energy efficiency,” said Robert Hallock, VP and GM of AI and Technical Marketing at Intel. “This launch represents our commitment to deliver advanced AI capabilities on desktop platforms, setting new standards in both gaming and content creation.”

The Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors will be available online and at retail stores starting October 24, 2024.