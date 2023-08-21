scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Intel layoffs: Company makes over 100 job cuts in the US to reduce costs

Feedback

Intel layoffs: Company makes over 100 job cuts in the US to reduce costs

This comes after Intel announced that it will make job cuts this year to cut costs after facing losses.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
It is reported that the said Intel layoffs will take effect at the end of the month. It is reported that the said Intel layoffs will take effect at the end of the month.
SUMMARY
  • The company is firing 89 employees at the Folsom campus and 51 at the San Jose campus
  • Intel is firing 10 GPU software engineers, eight system software development engineers among others
  • In June this year, it was rumored that Intel planned to sell its Bengaluru office in India as it will continue to focus on “Hybrid-first” model

Intel, the US-based chipmaker company, has announced a fresh round of mass layoffs in the US to cut down costs. As per a report by Sacramento Inno, the company has made 89 job cuts across its Folsom campus and 51 job cuts across its San Jose, California office. This comes after the company, in May, announced that it plans to lay off employees to cut costs after facing losses.

Intel Layoffs 

It is reported that the layoffs will take effect at the end of the month. It added that Intel is firing 10 GPU software engineers, eight system software development engineers, six cloud software engineers, six product marketing engineers and six system-on-chip design engineers along with other employees.

Notably, Intel’s Folsom campus has R&D departments for several activities including development of SSDs, graphics processors, software and chipsets.

Back in May, Intel announced its plan for layoffs in order to mitigate costs amid a challenging macro-economic environment. 

Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India: Realme 11 Pro Plus, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy F54 and more

The chipmaker did not reveal that exact number of upcoming employees at that time. It gave an official statement to Business Today, saying: “Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment. We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company. We continue to invest in areas core to our business to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term growth. These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect.”

In June this year, it was rumored that Intel planned to sell its Bengaluru office as it will continue to focus on “Hybrid-first” model. It was apparently planning to enter a lease agreement with the new owners.

 In an email statement, the company had told Tech Today, “As a hybrid-first company, we are continuing to assess and optimise our space utilisation to create more vibrant workspaces for our employees when they are on-site, while also achieving cost reductions. As such, we will be consolidating certain offices in Bengaluru. Bengaluru remains an important design and engineering centre for Intel, with approximately 14,000 employees based in the region."

Also Read: 

Smartwatch prices in India drop by nearly 50% since last year; here's why

Apple iPhone SE 4 leaks hint at iPhone 14-like design, USB Type-C port and more

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 21, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement