International Astronomical Union approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has given its stamp of approval to the name 'Shiva Shakti' for the landing site of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. This decision, announced on March 19, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of the name after the successful mission on August 26, 2023.

According to the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature by the IAU, the name 'Shiva Shakti' is derived from Indian mythology, symbolising the duality of nature with the masculine aspect represented by Shiva and the feminine aspect by Shakti.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Command Centre on August 28, 2023, revealed the decision to christen the Chandrayaan-3 landing site as "Shiv Shakti Point". He also announced that the site of the Chandrayaan-2 landing failure would be named "Tiranga Point". Additionally, he declared August 23 as "National Space Day" in India, commemorating the day of Vikram Lander's touchdown on the Moon.

Explaining the significance of the chosen name, Prime Minister Modi highlighted its representation of humanity's welfare and strength. "India has decided to name the touchdown point where Vikram Lander made a soft landing on the Moon as 'Shiv Shakti Point'," he stated, emphasising its symbolic unity from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.