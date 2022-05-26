iPhone 14 Pro renders are here and there are a lot of design changes headed our way

In a build-up to the September event that will see Apple launch the new iPhone 14 series, tipster Jon Prosser shared some “ostensibly accurate” renders of the iPhone 14 Pro. Prosser has a record of being quite spot-on with the renders, so there is a very high possibility that this is what the iPhone 14 Pro might look like.

Prosser shared the renders via a video from his YouTube channel Front Page Tech and these have been designed by Apple concept graphic artist Ian Zelbo and “highlight a range of specific design changes rumoured to come to this year’s high-end iPhone model”. These design changes are based on information from reliable sources, CAD renders, leaked schematics, early case moulds, etc.

The fact that Apple might finally drop the notch, at least for these high-end models, has been doing the rounds for a while now. Following these rumours, the renders of the iPhone 14 Pro feature a centered pill-shaped cut out and a circular True Depth camera array instead of the notch along with slimmer bezels all around the display. The display is also being tipped to be slightly larger in the renders giving the device a bit of a height.

Apple is expected to bring this change in for the Pro models only - the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the vanilla iPhone 14 models should still feature the notch.

Another change possibly coming in, as included in the render, is a “substantially larger” rear camera array. The camera module on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro should consist of a 48MP camera system with a 57 per cent larger sensor and 8K video recording support. And this larger camera plateau is going to be “more noticeable on the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro than it is on the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max”.

(Photo: Jon Prosser/FPT)

The renders also show off larger radii and a more rounded appearance for the iPhone 14 Pro’s corners and indicate that Apple might have to change the corner radius of the iPhone 14 Pro to accommodate the larger camera array.

Prosser’s renders also showed off the rumoured purple colour that is expected to come in along with graphite, silver, and gold colour options for the Pro models.

