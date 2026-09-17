iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max available at Rs 64,900 on BytePe: Check details

iPhone 18 Pro offer includes exchange and buyback benefits

According to BytePe, you can save up to ₹35,000 on the iPhone 18 Pro through the combination of a ₹10,000 bank offer on eligible cards, a ₹10,000 additional exchange bonus and device protection worth ₹15,000. The ₹64,900 effective price is subject to applicable exchange and offer conditions.

If you are looking to trade in your existing device can get exchange benefits of up to ₹90,000, including the applicable exchange bonus. BytePe is also offering an assured buyback of up to 75%, allowing you to upgrade or return the device anytime within 24 months, subject to the programme's terms and conditions.

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The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max can be pre-booked for ₹99, with shipping scheduled to start on September 19, 2026. Customers can also pre-book the latest AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12.

BytePe founder and CEO Jayant Jha said the company wants to make upgrading more flexible by combining exchange and bank benefits with protection and buyback options. He said, “Our focus with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is to give customers different ways to access the devices.”

How to access the BytePe offer

The offers are currently available on BytePe, although pricing, exchange values, bank benefits, buyback and other promotional terms depend on eligibility and applicable conditions.

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BytePe operates a “Subscribe to Own” model with subscription and flexible payment options, alongside upgrade and buyback facilities on eligible devices. It also has a Zero Cost Store and an EMI Store. The company says it has 8,000+ active subscriptions across 100+ cities, with products from brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Marshall, Nothing, Motorola and Dyson.