iPhone-like face ID for your home? Apple working on a doorbell camera with face recognition

Apple could soon bring its Face ID technology from smartphones to your home. The company is reportedly developing a smart doorbell camera that uses facial recognition to unlock doors, according to Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The device is expected to launch by the end of 2025, at the earliest.

The doorbell camera will function much like Face ID on iPhones. It will recognise the faces of residents or authorised visitors and automatically unlock the door. This would eliminate the need for traditional keys or passcodes. Like Apple’s other Face ID-enabled devices, the doorbell will feature the Secure Enclave chip, which securely stores and processes facial recognition data separately from other hardware.

Compatibility and features

Apple’s doorbell camera is expected to integrate with existing HomeKit-compatible smart locks. Gurman also suggests Apple may collaborate with a smart lock company to offer a seamless system from day one. The product is rumoured to use Apple’s new “Proxima” wireless chip, which combines Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for improved connectivity and security. This same chip is expected to feature in the next-generation HomePod Mini and Apple TV.

Part of a larger smart home push

The doorbell camera is just one part of Apple’s broader plans to expand its smart home offerings. Other rumoured devices include:



• A smart home camera: Apple could release another camera for general home security.

• Smart displays: One device would resemble an iPad that attaches magnetically to wall mounts or speaker bases, while another would feature a robotic arm for enhanced functionality.

• A smart hub: This hub would have a 6-inch screen, FaceTime support, and AI-powered controls, acting as the command centre for Apple’s smart home ecosystem.

• Upgraded HomePod Mini and Apple TV devices: Both are expected to include the new Proxima wireless chip.

Apple’s entry into the smart doorbell market would position it as a competitor to Amazon’s Ring and Google’s Nest, both leaders in the space. While Apple may launch the doorbell itself, Gurman speculates the company could license the technology to brands like Logitech or Belkin.

The Face ID-enabled doorbell camera isn’t likely to hit the market before late 2025. However, updates to Apple’s smart home products, including the HomePod Mini and Apple TV, could arrive as early as next year.