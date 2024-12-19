Apple vs Meta: Tech titans clash over battle over privacy and access

Apple and Meta are currently at odds regarding the extent of access Meta should have to Apple's software tools. Apple contends that Meta's demands are excessive and could compromise user privacy and security. This dispute arises in the context of a new European Union law known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates major tech companies like Apple to permit competitors to utilize their services and tools.

Meta has submitted 15 requests to Apple, seeking to enhance the compatibility of its apps and devices with Apple's technology. Apple argues that these requests exceed what is necessary and could potentially grant Meta access to highly sensitive user data, including messages, emails, phone calls, photos, files, and passwords. Apple considers this a risk, particularly given Meta's history of privacy fines in Europe.

Meta has responded by accusing Apple of attempting to evade compliance with the regulations. Meta claims that Apple is using privacy concerns as an excuse to avoid fostering competition.

The European Union, responsible for enacting the DMA, has instructed Apple to establish clear guidelines and timelines for allowing other companies to access its systems. Apple is also required to provide updates to developers and collaborate with them to resolve any technical challenges. The EU has stipulated that Apple must open features such as its notifications system to work with devices from other companies, including Meta's VR headsets.

The EU is currently soliciting feedback from individuals and businesses on these proposals until 9 January 2024. A decision will be made by March next year regarding Apple's compliance with the new regulations.