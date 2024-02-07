scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
iPhone-maker Foxconn to spend Rs 1,200 crore to build new factory in India

Feedback

iPhone-maker Foxconn to spend Rs 1,200 crore to build new factory in India

The company claimed that they are investing this money for ‘operational needs' and it will be used to build a factory on a land the company owns

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Foxconn Technologies Group has approved $1 billion investment in India&#39;s Apple India Plant Foxconn Technologies Group has approved $1 billion investment in India&#39;s Apple India Plant

Taiwanese company Foxconn announced on Tuesday that it will spend Rs 1200 crore to build a new factory in India. This factory will be built on land that the company already owns.

The information about the biggest iPhone-maker in India was revealed via a regulatory filing. The company claimed that they are investing this money for ‘operational needs.’ This means they need to spend this money to keep their business running smoothly.

Last year, multiple reports claims that that Foxconn was planning to invest more than $1.5 billion in a construction project in India. This project was also for the company’s “operational needs”. The money for this project was given by a part of Foxconn called Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development.

Foxconn has been quickly growing its business in India. Just last month, Foxconn said it would spend $37.2 million to work with HCL Group. Together, they will create a facility in India where chips can be packaged and tested. This news came after a planned partnership with the Vedanta Group did not work out.

With agency inputs

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement