iPhone SE 4? Tim Cook teases new Apple product launch on 19 February

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). The post features a video captioned "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family", and mentions the date 19 February. It is expected that this would be the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4, which was earlier expected to be released alongside the Powerbeats Pro 2 earphones.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

There is no other information that has been officially revealed, aside from the release date and the teaser video, which shows a metallic Apple logo. But the launch of the next-gen iPhone SE has been speculated for quite some time. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted a launch this week, before changing his mind and speculating that the launch would happen in the forthcoming week.

iPhone SE 4: What to Expect

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be a significant update to Apple’s budget-friendly smartphone. Reports suggest it will resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a larger display with a notch for Face ID, marking the end of the home button and Touch ID. It is expected to be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor likely to be in the iPhone 16, enhancing its speed and capabilities, especially for AI-powered features like Apple’s Writing Tools and Clean Up. Additionally, the phone may switch to USB-C, aligning with Apple’s move away from Lightning ports, especially following EU regulations.

More Products En Route?

It seems like a new iPhone isn't the only thing in the pipeline. Many reports and rumours indicate that a new MacBook Air with M4 chip will also be unveiled soon. We are also expecting an announcement about the Apple Vision Pro, Apple's VR headset. However, currently, the only confirmation we have: Apple is announcing the "newest member of the family" on 19 February. Stay tuned to find out more information.