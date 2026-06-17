iPhone users may soon send WhatsApp texts that vanish after one read

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a view-once option for text messages on iPhone, similar to the view-once photos. This will let users send text messages that disappear after being opened once. The platform already offers view-once support for photos, videos and voice notes, and the reported change would extend to plain text messages as well.

Advertisement

Related Articles

WhatsApp view-once text feature

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on support for view-once text messages as part of its privacy features. There is no official timeline for the rollout, but it is currently rumoured for iPhones.

Must read: BT Explainer: Why Telegram, not WhatsApp, became NEET crackdown target

At present, users who want to send temporary text on WhatsApp often rely on workarounds, such as sending a screenshot as a view-once image. The new feature would allow the same outcome within a text message itself.

How the feature could work

The report revealed that the feature can be activated by long-pressing the send button when they've typed the message. The send button will consist of a new "Send as view once" option.

Advertisement

Once the message is sent, the recipient can only view the text once, and it will automatically be locked. The feature is said to work for both individual and group chats. However, it may not work on Channels.

Must read: WhatsApp to allow users hide phone numbers with a username: Know how you can setup

Privacy protections

With the view-once feature, WhatsApp may bring similar privacy features as it offers with other view-once media. When a message is seny on view-once, users will not be able to copy, save, forward or share the message. In addition, screenshots and screen recordings may also be disabled within the app. This feature aims to reduce the saving or redistribution of private messages,

Advertisement

This feature may come in handy when sharing passwords, one-time codes, personal details or other information.

As of now, the feature is under development, but the beta test indicates that WhatsApp may roll out the feature soon to iPhone users.