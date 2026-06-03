Meta unveils AI Business Agent platform for WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

Meta launched a new artificial intelligence tool called Meta Business Agent at Conversations in London, which claims to help businesses to seamlessly respond to customers across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company said the agent can connect to existing enterprise infrastructure, allowing firms to handle customer interactions at scale.

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Alongside the AI agent, Meta also introduced the Meta Business Agent Platform, allowing businesses to build, customise and deploy Business agents. The company said the tools are aimed at helping businesses respond faster, support sales and manage customer queries.

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Meta highlighted that more than one million businesses have started using a Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp and Messenger to respond to customers on time. Over one billion customers have already connected with businesses on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram every day.

During the keynote, it was highlighted that the agent can answer questions across ranging from business to products from the catalogue, book appointments, qualify incoming leads, and close sales. It will also allow businesses to decide when a support team should step in to provide additional support. It also supports the customer’s local language and uses a custom business’s tone.

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The company may also allow people to discover businesses powered by a Meta Business Agent directly on WhatsApp and Instagram. In addition, the Business Agent can also work as a support tool for businesses by delivering a morning briefing on missed chats and insights on message threads. As of now, it is rolled out to a select number of businesses on the WhatsApp Business app, Instagram, Messenger and Meta Business Suite.

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The company said it is now expanding the Business Agent globally for businesses of all sizes. The Business Agent will be free, but it may become a paid subscription in the coming months, with options for businesses of different sizes.

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In future, Meta also plans to expand the tool’s capabilities to include market research, product insights, calendar management, connections and competitive intelligence. Lastly, for businesses using WhatsApp, the platform will work alongside its Business Platform, while support will also extend to Messenger and Instagram.

With the rollout of the Business Agent and its supporting platform, Meta said it is widening access to tools that it says can help businesses respond to customers, support sales, improve discovery on WhatsApp and manage operations across its messaging apps.