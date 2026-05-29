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WhatsApp to allow users hide phone numbers with a username: Know how you can setup

WhatsApp to allow users hide phone numbers with a username: Know how you can setup

With WhatsApp usernames, users will be able to create a unique handle, making it easier for others to find and connect with you without sharing phone numbers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated May 29, 2026 3:08 PM IST
WhatsApp to allow users hide phone numbers with a username: Know how you can setup Here’s a guide on how you can create WhatsApp usernames once it's rolled out.

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out early access for its username feature to limited number of users across Android and iOS. With this feature, you will be able to create a unique handle, similar to Instagram or Telegram, making it easier for others to find and connect with you while keeping your phone number private.  

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Once the feature is rolled out, you will be able to create a unique username directly from WhatsApp. However, this privacy feature will remain optional, and the phone-number-based system will remain a part of the app.

Must read: Meta may soon charge for premium features on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

How will WhatsApp usernames work?

Here’s a guide on how you can create WhatsApp usernames once it's rolled out:

- Open WhatsApp and go to Settings
- Go to the profile section
- Once the username feature is available, you will be able to create a unique username.
- WhatsApp may verify the availability of your desired username, and you may have to make changes if it's already taken. 
- When the availability is confirmed, you can save the changes.

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Must read: Want Gemini to send WhatsApp messages and calls? Here’s how the integration works

However, the WhatsApp usernames feature may come with restrictions and rules for users to pick a username. Here’s what you need to know:

According to the WABetaInfo report, a username should not start with “www.” It should consist of atleast one letter, as only numbers or symbols may not be permitted. Furthermore, a username must include lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods (.), and underscores (_).  However, usernames that use only alphabetic characters may still qualify. Overall, a username should consist of 3 to 30 characters, but it should not end with “.com” or “.net.”

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a system that verifies username ownership through Meta’s Accounts Centre. For this verification, you may have to connect your WhatsApp account with other Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram through Accounts Centre. Once verified, users could potentially use the same username across all Meta apps for a unified identity. However, it should be unique across Meta’s ecosystem.

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Published on: May 29, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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