iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live; expected price, specs and more

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is set to launch in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, support for 120W fast charging and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on Amazon during its upcoming Prime Day sale (July 15-16).

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G launch in India: How to watch the livestream

As mentioned earlier, the launch event will begin at 12 pm in India. You can catch the livestream on the company’s social media handles and YouTube channel. You can also click on the embedded link below to catch the live updates.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G leaked India price

As per the leaked Amazon pricing, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G base variant will be available at a price of Rs 33,999 in India.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro expected specifications

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is confirmed to be available in Fearless Flame (orange) and Dark Storm (Blue) colour variants. In terms of processor, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with support for 120W fast charging that can charge a dead battery to 50 per cent in mere 8 minutes and till 100 per cent in just 30 minutes. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with "Independent Gaming Chip" (IG Chip) to take the "gaming experience to new heights."

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is rumoured to be the rebranded version of iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was launched in China. If this is true, then iQOO Neo 7 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

As for the photography, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with a 16MP front facing camera.

In addition to this, the smartphone might also come with Android 13 based FuntouchOS 13, in-display scanner, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, Type C port for charging and stereo speakers.

