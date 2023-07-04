Centre launches Bharat 6G Alliance as India acquires 200 patents relating to 6G

Union Minister of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced the introduction of the Bharat 6G Alliance on Monday, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at launching the next-generation technology in India following the successful implementation of 5G.

The Bharat 6G Alliance brings together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, as well as other departments, with a common objective of advancing telecommunications technology and fostering the development of 6G in the country.

During an event, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted India's significant progress in the field of 6G technology, having already acquired over 200 patents. He underscored that the forthcoming 6G technology will build upon the foundation established by 5G and unlock a host of enhanced capabilities, including improved reliability, ultra-low latency, and affordable solutions.

In addition to the Bharat 6G Alliance, the government plans to introduce a new wave of telecom reforms in the upcoming weeks. The anticipated arrival of 6G is set to revolutionise communication by providing speeds nearly 100 times faster than 5G, opening up exciting possibilities for the development of novel communication applications.

The Bharat 6G Alliance will serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions on various facets of emerging telecom technologies and platforms that will shape the next decade. It will facilitate collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning to ensure India remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously unveiled the 6G vision document in March of this year, highlighting the tremendous potential of the initiative to create fresh opportunities for innovators, industries, and startups. The vision document outlines India's comprehensive plans to develop and launch 6G telecom services within the next few years.

Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, acknowledged India's achievement in swiftly deploying 5G networks, with the establishment of an impressive 2.70 lakh 5G sites within a span of nine months. This accomplishment underscores India's commitment to technological advancement and sets a solid foundation for the implementation of 6G.

With the 6G vision gaining momentum and the introduction of the Bharat 6G Alliance, India is poised to be a frontrunner in the global race to harness the potential of next-generation telecommunications. The nation's proactive approach and focus on innovation promise to shape the future of connectivity, driving economic growth and societal development.

