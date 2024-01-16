scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India on February 22: Check expected price, specs

Feedback

iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India on February 22: Check expected price, specs

iQOO Neo 9 Pro has already debuted in China and is expected to come with the same specifications in India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India on February 22 iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India on February 22

iQOO will launch its iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India on February 22. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a premium leather finish and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon and iQOO’s official website. The official teaser also reveals that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and a primary microphone at the bottom.

In a post on X, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya tweeted, “Mark your calendars! The PRO experience with #iQOONeo9Pro unveils on 22.2.24.”

Notably, iQOO Neo 9 Pro has already debuted in China and is expected to come with the same specifications in India.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected India price

As per a tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs 40,000. The smartphone will come in Nautical Blue colour and have a dual-tone leather material.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected specifications

As per the variant launched in China, iQOO Neo 9 Pro might feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It will run on Android 14-based OriginOS custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, it might come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to come with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and Hi-Fi audio.

Notably, it is not yet announced if the basic iQOO Neo 9 model will launch in India anytime soon.

Also Read: 

Poco X6 series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart: Check offers, price, specs

Microsoft rolls out CoPilot Pro subscription for Word, Excel, Outlook, more: Check price in India

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 1:06 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement