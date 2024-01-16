iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India on February 22: Check expected price, specs

iQOO will launch its iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India on February 22. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a premium leather finish and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon and iQOO’s official website. The official teaser also reveals that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and a primary microphone at the bottom.

In a post on X, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya tweeted, “Mark your calendars! The PRO experience with #iQOONeo9Pro unveils on 22.2.24.”

Notably, iQOO Neo 9 Pro has already debuted in China and is expected to come with the same specifications in India.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected India price

As per a tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs 40,000. The smartphone will come in Nautical Blue colour and have a dual-tone leather material.

iQOO 9 Pro



- 6.78" 1.5K OLED panel

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

- 50MP Sony INX920

- 5,160mAh battery, 120W charging

- Android 14, Funtouch OS 14



India launch: Early Feb

Pricing: sub ₹40k



Looks good in this dual tone finish pic.twitter.com/U9Dd90lBcH January 4, 2024

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected specifications

As per the variant launched in China, iQOO Neo 9 Pro might feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It will run on Android 14-based OriginOS custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, it might come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to come with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and Hi-Fi audio.

Notably, it is not yet announced if the basic iQOO Neo 9 model will launch in India anytime soon.

