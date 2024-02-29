iQOO Z9 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to launch in India on March 12: Check details

iQOO has announced the launch of iQOO Z9 5G in India on March 12. The smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and will feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

“At the heart of this powerhouse, is the revolutionary segment's First MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, setting a new benchmark for speed and performance in the segment," the company said. "With an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 7.3L+, the iQOO Z9 stands out as the fastest device in its segment, rivaling even higher-priced competitors."

Related Articles

iQOO Z9 5G expected specifications

iQOO Z9 5G will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. As mentioned earlier, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 16GB RAM virtually. It is likely to run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup that might include a 50MP primary sensor. As for the battery, iQOO Z9 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that is expected to come with support for 44W fast charging. The phone will go on sale in India on Amazon.

iQOO has announced that the smartphone will be 7.83mm thick. It will be available in a Brushed Green colour variant, which also has a metallic finish.

The smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India.

iQOO Z9 5G is likely to compete with the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a. Notably, Nothing Phone 2a is scheduled to launch on March 5 in India. The Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 12GB RAM with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. This handset will be made in India.