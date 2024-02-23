IRCTC partners with Swiggy to offer food delivery at these railway stations; check list

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a collaboration with Swiggy on Thursday. It aims to supply and deliver pre-ordered meals via IRCTC's e-catering portal. The announcement was made in a market filing by IRCTC.

IRCTC hasn't confirmed the date from when the new service will be available in the eligible stations but it has claimed it will be 'available soon.' The new food delivery service will initially only be available in four major railway stations. Here's the list of stations that will start this new service:

Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

According to the statement released by IRCTC, the orders will be made through IRCTC e-catering portal. Here's what the statement said: "IRCTC has tied up with M/s. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (Proof of Concept) in the first phase at four Railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam. The eCatering service through M/s Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon."

Swiggy launches in Lakshadweep

Swiggy recently announced its expansion to Agatti island in Lakshadweep, becoming the first online food delivery service to operate there. Swiggy has partnered with AFC Fried Chicken, City Hotel, and Mubarak Hotel to offer a variety of cuisines to customers. The deliveries will be made on bicycles to ensure eco-friendly service. Swiggy has also announced special launch discounts of 50 per cent up to Rs 100 on first orders to attract more users and celebrate the launch.

Also read: 'I was traumatised': Vande Bharat passenger finds dead cockroach in meal; IRCTC responds

Also read: Swiggy to let go of 400 employees in Round 2 of layoffs ahead of IPO this year