ISRO to source payloads from domestic firms

For the first time, India is advancing payload technology and space-bound hardware within facilities outside the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) labs, Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space, Somanath S, has said.

In a significant move, ISRO plans to source payloads and satellites from Indian companies, aiming to propel these firms onto the global stage. Payload technology, which includes equipment or cargo carried by vehicles like rockets or drones, is crucial for accomplishing diverse space missions.

During a visit to ISRO headquarters on Friday, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, engaged in discussions with Somanath about ongoing US-India space collaboration. Both officials delved into shared goals in advancing space science, technology, and the economy, with a keen focus on expediting access to critical components.

While Somanath emphasised opportunities for developing advanced detectors and packaging technologies through US-India academic collaborations, marking an exciting frontier for space exploration and technological innovation, Garcetti proposed an innovative “QUAD satellite” involving India, the US, Japan, and Australia.

He tweeted on Saturday, “From advancing the NISAR satellite to fostering human spaceflight and promoting commercial space endeavours, the US India Space commitment stands strong and is advancing our shared goals within the US India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).”

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) project is aimed to map Earth's surface and ice using dual radars for detecting changes and hidden features. Further reinforcing the collaborative spirit, discussions outspread around an advanced imaging spectrometer satellite, a follow-up mission for NISAR, and the encouragement of commercial cooperation between entities in both nations.

In pursuit of global space exploration and closer ties in space technology, NASA and ISRO are actively pursuing joint initiatives promising innovative advancements in satellite technology, climate change monitoring, and human spaceflight. Particularly, the potential use of the Gaganyaan cargo module for transferring cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) was considered, highlighting the growing synergy among global space agencies.