'It feels like AI from the movies': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he is surprised that GPT-4o is real

OpenAI has released its latest AI model, GPT-4o, bringing even more features to the chatbot and refining some existing ones. The new update may have seemed surprising to viewers watching the presentation but it also had a profound impact on the OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He claims it almost feels like something out of a movie.

Related Articles

Sam Altman expressed his surprise at the capabilities of GPT-4o, likening it to "AI from the movies." In a blog, Altman explains, "the new voice (and video) mode is the best compute interface I’ve ever used. It feels like AI from the movies; and it’s still a bit surprising to me that it’s real. Getting to human-level response times and expressiveness turns out to be a big change."

He emphasizes that the initial vision for OpenAI was to use AI to create benefits directly, but it has evolved into a platform where users innovate for collective benefit. "We are a business and will find plenty of things to charge for, and that will help us provide free, outstanding AI service to (hopefully) billions of people," Altman remarks.

He also highlighted the potential of the new voice and video modes, which for the first time, made interacting with a computer feel genuinely natural for him.

GPT-4o

GPT-4o, OpenAI’s newest model, integrates voice, video, and text in a way that aims to make interactions with AI more natural and intuitive. This model is not just about processing text; it understands and responds to audio and visual inputs. These changes allow for a more human-like interaction. Secondly, OpenAI has made strides in reducing response times, with GPT-4o capable of reacting to queries in milliseconds, akin to a natural conversation pace.

Availability and impact

The rollout of GPT-4o starts with its availability in ChatGPT, accessible not only to premium users but also freely in the basic tier. However, paid members will get five times the usage limit that will be offered to free users.