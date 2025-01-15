itel Zeno 10 review: Affordable, reliable, and full of surprises

The itel Zeno 10 is an intriguing option in the budget smartphone market, offering features that punch above its price tag. After spending some time with this device, priced starting at just ₹5,999 and exclusively available on Amazon, I found it to be a surprisingly well-rounded phone that doesn’t feel cheap despite its entry-level status. Here’s my take on living with the itel Zeno 10.

Design and Build: Modern and Comfortable

Right out of the box, the itel Zeno 10 feels more premium than I expected for its price. The reflective back with a modern flat-edge design looks stylish, and the colour options—Phantom Crystal and Opal Purple—add a touch of personality. Despite its 8.99 mm thickness and 186g weight, it’s easy to handle and feels comfortable for one-handed use. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor is a convenient touch for quick unlocking, and it’s surprisingly fast.

Display: A Balanced Experience

The 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display is bright, clear, and perfectly fine for everyday use. Watching videos on YouTube or scrolling through social media is enjoyable, with decent colour reproduction and sharpness. While the 720x1612 resolution is basic, it does its job well for the price. The screen’s brightness levels work indoors but might struggle a bit under direct sunlight.

Performance: Budget-Friendly, Not Power-Hungry

Under the hood, the Zeno 10 packs an octa-core processor paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and expandable virtual RAM up to 8GB. It handles basic tasks like messaging, browsing, and streaming smoothly. However, it does slow down with heavier apps or multitasking. Casual gaming is possible, but don’t expect it to handle graphic-heavy titles like BGMI without hiccups.

Cameras: Serviceable for the Price

The 8MP AI dual rear camera is nothing groundbreaking but delivers decent shots in good lighting conditions. Photos are clear enough for social media but lose detail in low light, where noise becomes noticeable. The 5MP selfie camera is functional and works well for quick video calls or casual selfies. For a phone at this price point, the camera’s performance is perfectly acceptable.

Battery Life: A Solid Performer

The 5000mAh battery is the Zeno 10’s standout feature. It easily lasted me a full day of mixed usage, including light gaming, browsing, and streaming. While the 10W charging isn’t particularly fast, the long-lasting battery ensures you won’t need to reach for the charger too often.

Software: Clean but Feature-Rich

Running on Android 14, the Zeno 10 has a user-friendly interface with a few handy customisations. The Dynamic Bar feature is a fun addition, mimicking Apple’s Dynamic Island by displaying interactive notifications near the notch. However, there are a few pre-installed apps you might want to uninstall to declutter the experience.

Verdict: A Budget Phone Worth Considering

The itel Zeno 10 delivers excellent value for its price. With a stylish design, reliable battery life, and sufficient performance for everyday tasks, it’s a great pick for first-time smartphone users or anyone looking for a backup device. While it won’t wow power users or photography enthusiasts, it does what it’s meant to do - and does it well. For less than ₹7,000, the Zeno 10 is a no-brainer in the budget segment.