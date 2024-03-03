'It's not a question of when, it's now how soon': Ashwini Vishnaw says fab firms reworking India plans

India wants to be a formidable force in global semiconductor equation, rivalling Taiwan and South Korea in next 5 years, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The minister said he is of the firm belief that practically every big player would now like to reconsider their investment plans and come to India, given the carefully-crafted policies here.

Related Articles



India will build on its design capabilities, where the country already has inherent and proven mettle and, notably, nearly one-third of the global talent. That piece alongside the proposed fab (chip fabrication plant) and the 3 ATMP (assembly and test) units in India now brings together the key elements of semiconductor value chain, effectively, according to him.

"...people who were earlier thinking when should we go to India or should we go to India...now they are asking how soon do we go to India...that is the change which is happening. This means, practically every big player would now like to reconsider their investment plans and come to India," he said.

Asked about the timelines when India would aim to be a formidable player rivalling known semiconductor destinations, the minister said, "in the coming 5 years, definitely".

The comments assume significance as semiconductors are emerging as a new frontier in the geopolitical battleground amid US-China tensions, and India has moved quickly to line up incentives that would position it as an attractive destination for global companies looking at alternatives to expand operations, and for domestic champions to take the plunge into this high-tech arena.