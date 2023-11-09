‘It’s a geopolitical statement’: Anand Mahindra reacts to Google building second-largest office in Hyderabad

Tech giant Google is now building its second-largest office in Hyderabad, India. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the same and emphasised how monumental this moment is. He wrote, “This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the US in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement. It’s all happening here now…finally.”

Notably, this is Google’s largest office outside the US. Google’s largest office is its headquarters in Mountain View, California. A Twitter account, Hyderabad Mojo, shared a video of the construction site last month. It revealed that this office is likely to have 23 floors and is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement.… https://t.co/dtYR0pxETJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2023

AHMM, the British design agency behind the project, revealed that they have been working with Google since 2015 on the design of this campus building. The company wrote in a blogpost, “At over 3 million square feet, this will be the largest Google owned and operated new build project outside of their Mountain View headquarters. The campus will be a workplace for 18,000 users, in an architectural idiom that celebrates the enduring qualities of shared space and place-making.”

The agency further revealed a few prototype images of the said office and stated that it will be a climate sensitive and flexible shelter, enhanced by a low-energy and upgradable servicing for comfort.

Google India, AHMM’s purpose-built campus building in the south Indian capital city of Hyderabad has started on site. https://t.co/8GcOeWJEnT pic.twitter.com/uAbemNEALB — AHMM (@AHMMArchitects) July 20, 2022

AHMM claims that this elliptical structure building is driven by nationwide policy to establish and promote centers for expertise and innovation in India’s technological sector. The campus will also make sure that it moderates the local climate, offer relief, shade, light and air to staff and visitors. The images show glass walls and lush greenery in the center of the building with glass roof.

Google currently operates out of a leased facility in Kondapur, Hyderabad and employs about 7,000 people.

