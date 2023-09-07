It's not only you! Even CEO Sundar Pichai once Googled tips to ace a Google interview

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, while commemorating Google's 25th anniversary, shared a personal anecdote that resonates with job seekers worldwide. Pichai disclosed that, like many, he too had sought help from the internet to prepare for a Google interview. In a public memo, he described how he started using Google during its initial days. Going all the way back to the spring of 2003. Pichai recounted the moment when he even Googled “How to ace a Google interview?”

In his memo, Pichai said, "The questions I’ve asked Google have evolved over time: “How do you fix a dripping faucet?” “Fastest route to Stanford Hospital?” “Ways to calm a crying baby?” And right around spring of 2003, perhaps: “How to ace a Google interview?” And over time, Google got much better at answering them."

Recalling his early days in the U.S., Pichai reminisced about his father's first email address and the wait he endured for a response. He humorously revealed that his quest for faster communication led him to send an email to his father, who was in India at the time, only to wait for two days for the reply: "Dear Mr. Pichai, email received. All is well."

The story took an interesting turn when Pichai described the world of his teenage son. He marveled at how effortlessly his son and his friends exchanged pictures and messages, noting that the speed of communication had surpassed the time it would take him to retrieve his own phone.

Pichai's point was clear: the pace of technological change across generations is staggering. What was once a slow and formal process for him has become second nature for today's youth.

Pichai's reflective memo celebrated the journey from email's early days to today's AI-powered world and shared Google's commitment to innovation. In the memo, Pichai highlighted Google's mission to make information universally accessible and outlined key milestones, emphasizing the transformative power of AI and its role in answering big questions. He sees AI as the next profound technological shift and calls for bold, responsible action to shape the future.

Also read: 'Dear Mr. Pichai...': Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares 25-yr-old email interaction with his father

Also read: OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai asked to pay for using works of over 8000 authors to train AI