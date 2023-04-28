‘I’ve been using ChatGPT to apply for jobs’: Reddit user secures multiple interviews using AI

AI chatbot ChatGPT has garnered widespread attention and acclaim since its launch. Its success can be attributed to its ability to cater to the needs of its users, often with remarkable precision. One Reddit user recently shared how ChatGPT helped him secure multiple job interviews by creating a personalised CV for him based on the job descriptions.

"I have been using ChatGPT to apply for jobs. I gave it my CV and the job description/person specification. I ask it to adapt my CV/experience into a person specification tailored for that role. I ask it to provide outstanding answers to any question it asks, using my cv/experience to generate examples of how I have met the person's specification with examples using the STAR framework for each and every one," he wrote in his post.

The user explained that he fed ChatGPT with his existing CV and the job description, and asked the chatbot to adapt his experience to job specifications tailored to that role. He also requested that ChatGPT provide outstanding answers to any questions asked during the interview, using his CV/experience to generate examples of how he met the requirements of the jobs.

Additionally, he asked ChatGPT to make his application stand out and impress the interviewer. As a result, the user reported an incredibly high response rate and invitations for interviews.

"I ask it to make the application amazing, make it stand out, and make the interviewer very impressed. I have an extremely high response rate inviting me for interviews. This is for jobs that I would never have even considered myself at the level for at all. I half-heartedly go through a list of jobs and apply for them and get a response from a large amount asking me for an interview," he added.

While using ChatGPT for resume writing can yield great results, it is important to acknowledge that AI-generated CVs have their limitations. A human-written CV can add a personal touch that AI may not be able to replicate. An effective CV not only highlights an individual's skills and experiences but also showcases their personality and communication skills.

Also Read

Instagram revamps Reels with new video editing and discovery features

Europe sets up task force on ChatGPT to create a common policy on AI privacy rules

Meta’s new AI project turns doodles into animated figures