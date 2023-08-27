Jeff Bezos is paying Rs 5 crore monthly rent to this musician

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are presently leasing an expansive residence in Malibu, California, at an astounding cost of $6,00,000 per month (roughly Rs 5 crore) from the noted American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer, Kenny G.

Kenny G's Malibu abode spans 5,500 square feet and boasts a recording studio, a backyard pool, sprawling lawns, and a screening room, among various other amenities. Additionally, it includes a generous 3,500-square-foot guesthouse.

Through their tenancy of the Malibu mansion, Bezos, aged 59, and Sanchez, aged 53, secure access to the exclusive Little Dume Beach. The couple has been occupying the residence since March of this year, as per TMZ reports. Despite the staggering monthly rent of $6,00,000, the residence is being offered unfurnished.

Reportedly, Kenny G's personal possessions have been stored away, with the property instead adorned with items owned by Bezos and his fiancée.

Meanwhile, Bezos and Sanchez have been recently observed extending their pre-wedding vacation in the company of A-list pair Katy Perry (an American singer-songwriter) and her partner Orlando Bloom (a British actor).

These renowned duos were also seen in the company of American singer-songwriter Usher, as they explored the streets of Dubrovnik, Croatia, as reported by Page Six.

Their stroll led them down the main thoroughfare of the city before they embarked on a boat.

Bezos and Sanchez have also announced a $100 million fund to aid in the recovery endeavours for the recent wildfires on Hawaii's Maui Island.

