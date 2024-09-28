Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: A detailed comparison of best broadband Plans

Reliance Jio and Airtel, India's top telecom providers, have entered the wireless broadband market with their respective offerings: Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber. Both services leverage Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, eliminating the need for traditional fibre optic cables to deliver high-speed internet.

Understanding Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Both Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber operate by receiving wireless signals from nearby towers and converting them into a high-speed internet connection for your devices. This eliminates the need for physical cable installations, making it a more convenient option for many users.

Jio AirFiber Plans:

Price (INR + GST) Data (GB) Validity (Days) Speed (Mbps) Rs. 599 1000 30 Up to 30 Rs. 899 1000 30 Up to 100 Rs. 1199 1000 30 Up to 100

Jio AirFiber Max Plans:

Price (INR + GST) Data (GB) Validity (Days) Speed (Mbps) Rs. 1499 1000 30 Up to 300 Rs. 2499 1000 30 Up to 500 Rs. 3999 1000 30 Up to 1000 (1 Gbps)

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans:

Price (INR + GST) Data (GB) Validity (Days) Speed (Mbps) Rs. 699 1000 30 Up to 40 Rs. 799 1000 30 Up to 100 Rs. 899 1000 30 Up to 100

Speed and Data Throttling

Both providers offer various speed options, with Jio AirFiber providing speeds up to 1 Gbps, while Airtel Xstream AirFiber caps at 100 Mbps.

After exceeding the monthly data limit, Jio AirFiber throttles speeds to 64 Kbps. Airtel, on the other hand, provides a reduced speed of 2 Mbps.

Jio offers data sachets as add-ons to boost speeds after the data limit is reached. Airtel currently does not offer this feature.

OTT Benefits

Both Jio and Airtel bundle OTT platform subscriptions with their plans. Jio offers a more extensive package, including platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Airtel Xstream AirFiber primarily includes Disney+ Hotstar and Xstream Play.

Availability

Jio AirFiber has a wider reach, with services available in 5,846 towns across India. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is currently limited to select cities.