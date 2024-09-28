scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: A detailed comparison of best broadband Plans

Feedback

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: A detailed comparison of best broadband Plans

Examining the features, speeds, and benefits of Jio and Airtel's wireless broadband offerings.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Reliance Jio and Airtel, India's top telecom providers, have entered the wireless broadband market with their respective offerings: Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber. Both services leverage Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, eliminating the need for traditional fibre optic cables to deliver high-speed internet.

Understanding Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Both Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber operate by receiving wireless signals from nearby towers and converting them into a high-speed internet connection for your devices. This eliminates the need for physical cable installations, making it a more convenient option for many users.

Jio AirFiber Plans:

Price (INR + GST) Data (GB) Validity (Days) Speed (Mbps)
Rs. 599 1000 30 Up to 30
Rs. 899 1000 30 Up to 100
Rs. 1199 1000 30 Up to 100

Jio AirFiber Max Plans:

Price (INR + GST) Data (GB) Validity (Days) Speed (Mbps)
Rs. 1499 1000 30 Up to 300
Rs. 2499 1000 30 Up to 500
Rs. 3999 1000 30 Up to 1000 (1 Gbps)

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans:

Price (INR + GST) Data (GB) Validity (Days) Speed (Mbps)
Rs. 699 1000 30 Up to 40
Rs. 799 1000 30 Up to 100
Rs. 899 1000 30 Up to 100

Speed and Data Throttling

Both providers offer various speed options, with Jio AirFiber providing speeds up to 1 Gbps, while Airtel Xstream AirFiber caps at 100 Mbps.

After exceeding the monthly data limit, Jio AirFiber throttles speeds to 64 Kbps. Airtel, on the other hand, provides a reduced speed of 2 Mbps.

Jio offers data sachets as add-ons to boost speeds after the data limit is reached. Airtel currently does not offer this feature.

OTT Benefits

Both Jio and Airtel bundle OTT platform subscriptions with their plans. Jio offers a more extensive package, including platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Airtel Xstream AirFiber primarily includes Disney+ Hotstar and Xstream Play.

Availability

Jio AirFiber has a wider reach, with services available in 5,846 towns across India. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is currently limited to select cities.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 28, 2024, 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement