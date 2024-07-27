Jio Bharat J1 4G debuts on Amazon: Big screen, big battery for just Rs 1,799

Expanding its Jio Bharat lineup of feature phones, Reliance Jio has quietly launched the Jio Bharat J1 4G on Amazon India. Priced at an attractive Rs 1,799, this new model boasts a larger display and a more powerful battery compared to its predecessors, the Jio Bharat B2 and B1.

While the Jio Bharat J1 4G is currently available exclusively on Amazon, it's notably absent from Jio's own Reliance Digital and JioMart platforms.

Jio Bharat J1 4G: Key Features

The Jio Bharat J1 4G aims to deliver a modern feature phone experience at an affordable price point:

Display: 2.8-inch screen, larger than previous Jio Bharat models.

Battery: 2,500mAh removable battery for extended usage.

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE support for high-quality voice calls.

Features: HD calling, UPI payments via JioMoney, access to Jio Cinema OTT platform, 0.3MP camera, torch, FM radio, and expandable storage up to 128GB.

Software: Supports 23 Indian languages.

As with other Jio Bharat phones, the J1 4G is SIM-locked, requiring a Jio SIM card for operation. It comes preloaded with a suite of Jio apps, including JioPay for UPI payments.