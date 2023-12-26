Jio Happy New Year 2024 plan: Check validity, data, price and more of the prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has announced a new “Happy New Year Offer 2024” prepaid plan for users in India. One of the major highlights of this plan is that it comes with 389-day validity instead of 365 days. The prepaid annual plan is now live on the Jio website.

Jio Happy New Year 2024 plan: Benefits, price, validity

Priced at Rs 2,999, this annual New Year prepaid plan offers 2.5 GB data per day. Once the data is exhausted, users will get unlimited data at 64 Kbps. They will also get unlimited 5G data which is currently limited to certain regions in India. In addition to this, buyers will also get unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Notably, the JioCinema subscription included with this plan is not the Premium subscription. Users will have to buy it separately for Rs 1,499 via the JioCinema portal.

In terms of validity, this plan comes with 365 days of validity, but subscribers will get a 24-day validity voucher that will extend the validity to 389 days. Subscribers can purchase this plan via the Jio website or the MyJio mobile app.

The changes to the Rs 2,999 plan have brought down the effective cost per day for customers from Rs 8.21 per day to Rs 7.70 per day.

Jio AirFiber in India

Jio has recently announced AirFiber in India. This service does not rely on optical fibre cables to offer internet access and can be easily installed anywhere with 5G coverage. It can also provide faster internet speeds at 1.5 Gbps. It also features Wi-Fi 6, parental controls, and a built-in security firewall, making it suitable for both home and office use.

Andhra Pradesh - Anantapur, Cuddapah, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizayanagaram

Delhi - Delhi NCR

Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dahod, Deesa, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kadi, Kalol, Mehsana, Morvi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, and Wadhwan

Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Dandeli, Devangere, Doddaballapur, Gulbarga, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Tumkur, and Udupi

Maharashtra - Pune, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Solapur

Tamil Nadu - Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Chennai, Ambur, Karur, Kumbakonam, Erode, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Neyveli, Pattukottai, Pollachi, Salem, Madurai, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Sriperumpudur, Srirangam, and Vellore

Telangana - Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Armoor(Kotarmoor), Jagtial, Miryalguda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Palvoncha, Peddapalli(Ramagundam), Suryapet, Tandur, Siddipet, Sircilla, and Warangal

