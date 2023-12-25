Sam Altman backed company set to ship ChatGPT-powered AI Pin in March 2024: Check price, features and more

Humane is a Sam Altman backed AI company that has launched a ChatGPT-powered AI Pin. Launched back in November, this screenless gadget is designed to minimise dependence on smartphones. You can simply wear it on your clothing and perform tasks using its AI brain. Launched at a price of $699 (approx Rs 58,000) in the US, this AI Pin is set to be shipped in March 2024.

As per the official announcement by Humane on X, formerly known as Twitter, “We are thrilled to announce that Ai Pin will start shipping in March 2024. All of us here at Humane can’t wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world’s first wearable computer powered by Ai. We’re incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our earliest supporters.”

What is Humane AI Pin?

Humane AI Pin is a wearable gadget that aims to reduce screen time and transform how we interact with technology. Once you attach it to any piece of your clothing, you can give voice commands, make audio calls, send messages, translate languages, control smart home devices and more.

It comes with a laser display that can turn your palm into a mini screen to show time, date and more notifications. For the unversed, this five-year-old AI startup is founded by Apple designers Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno.

The virtual assistant plays a big role in the new device. The assistant is powered by technologies from the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI, and gets cloud computing power from Microsoft. The Pin's virtual assistant can help in composing messages in the user's tone of voice. It also offers a "Catch Me Up" feature which will scan your emails and summarise them for you. The device can also act like a live interpreter to translate to and from different languages.

In terms of pricing, the Humane AI pin is priced at $699 that translates to Rs 58,000. In addition to this, you will also have to pay $24 (approx Rs 2,000) as subscription fee. You will also need good internet connection to operate the AI Pin.

