Jio introduces 98-day plan with unlimited 5G data and calling; see details

Reliance Jio, known for its competitive mobile plans, has launched a new 98-day prepaid plan that offers unlimited 5G data and calling at an attractive price of Rs. 999.

Jio 98-Day Plan Details

The plan is available for both prepaid and postpaid Jio customers and offers the following benefits:

Unlimited 5G Data: Truly unlimited 5G data with no speed caps or data limits (requires a 5G-enabled smartphone and 5G network coverage).

2GB Daily 4G Data: In areas without 5G coverage, users receive 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day.

Unlimited Voice Calling: Unlimited voice calls to all networks across India.

100 Daily SMS: 100 free SMS messages per day.

Free Nationwide Roaming: Free roaming across India.

Jio App Subscriptions: Access to Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema (basic plan), and JioTV for the duration of the plan.

How to Avail the Plan

Jio users can easily recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio's website, or any authorised retailer.

Jio's OTT-Focused Plan

Reliance Jio also offers a monthly plan priced at Rs. 175, providing 10GB of high-speed data and subscriptions to 11 popular OTT platforms, including SonyLIV, Zee5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, and more. However, this plan does not include calling benefits and is valid for 28 days.