Jio offers free 365-day recharge plan with AirFiber booking; see details

Reliance Jio is offering a tempting deal for its prepaid users: a free 365-day mobile recharge plan worth Rs. 3,599. However, there's a catch—you need to book a new AirFiber connection to avail this offer.

This strategic move is clearly aimed at boosting Jio's AirFiber broadband service. The company is offering this free recharge as an incentive to entice users to try its latest wireless broadband technology.

Here's how to snag the free annual plan:

Book AirFiber: Book a new AirFiber connection through Jio's website or the MyJio app. The booking fee is a mere Rs. 50.

AirFiber Freedom Offer: Get a 30% discount on a 3-month AirFiber plan, bringing the price down to Rs. 2,121. This plan includes:

Unlimited Wi-Fi with a 1000GB data FUP limit per month.

Access to over 800 digital TV channels.

Subscriptions to more than 13 OTT apps.

Free Recharge: Selected users who book AirFiber will receive the Rs. 3,599 annual recharge plan for free.

Benefits of the Rs. 3,599 Plan:

This annual plan offers a plethora of benefits:

2.5GB high-speed data per day

Unlimited 5G data

100 free SMS per day

Free national roaming on any network