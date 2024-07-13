Jio vs Airtel: How to get cheapest 'true unlimited' 5G plan with Jio's Rs 51 booster pack

Reliance Jio has quietly rolled out three new prepaid booster packs specifically designed to provide users with more affordable access to unlimited 5G data. These new plans, priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151, directly address the recent price hikes and changes to Jio's "Jio Welcome Offer."

Previously, any Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 239 or above included unlimited 5G access. However, after a tariff hike on July 3rd, 2024, only plans with 2GB of daily data or more qualify for this benefit. The new booster packs bridge this gap, allowing users with 1GB/day and 1.5GB/day plans to upgrade to unlimited 5G.

Jio's New "True Unlimited Upgrade" Plans: A Breakdown

Rs 51 Booster Pack: 3GB of 4G data + unlimited 5G data

Rs 101 Booster Pack: 6GB of 4G data + unlimited 5G data

Rs 151 Booster Pack: 9GB of 4G data + unlimited 5G data

These tiered options provide flexibility for users to choose a plan that aligns with their data requirements and budget. It's important to note that unlimited 5G access is contingent upon having a compatible device and being in a location covered by Jio's 5G network.

Jio vs Airtel: The Battle for Affordable 5G

Bharti Airtel, Jio's main competitor, has also raised the bar for unlimited 5G access with its recent price adjustments. Similar to Jio, Airtel now requires users to subscribe to plans with 2GB/day or more to enjoy unlimited 5G.

Currently, Jio holds the edge in terms of affordability. Airtel's cheapest unlimited 5G plan starts at Rs 409 for 28 days, offering 2.5GB/day. Notably, Airtel does not currently offer any standalone unlimited 5G booster packs.