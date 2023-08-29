Jio will be among world's first to develop 6G capabilities, says Mukesh Ambani; here's what it means

During Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM) held on Monday, Mukesh Ambani, the company's Chairman, delivered a significant announcement. He shared that Jio Platforms is primed to take the lead on a global scale in advancing 6G capabilities. Ambani said in the AGM that Jio would be the first company in the world to develop the next-generation network.

Ambani highlighted the transformation of Jio Platforms from its origins as a telecommunications operator to its present status as a technology enterprise. He elaborated that this transformation transcends national boundaries, as Jio Platforms aspires to export and extend its innovative "Made-in-India" technology stack to international markets.

Ambani disclosed that Jio's 5G expansion is built on an internally developed 5G stack, featuring state-of-the-art technologies like Standalone 5G architecture, Carrier Aggregation, Network Slicing, and sophisticated Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities. This stack is designed to seamlessly integrate with 4G and 5G equipment from various global vendors.

Jio has collaborated with notable companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung to implement 5G networks throughout India. Ambani shared that the "Jio 5G radio portfolio encompasses a diverse array of solutions, ranging from compact cells to large tower-based radios, catering to a variety of outdoor and indoor usage scenarios."

Ambani also celebrated the rapid progress of Jio's 5G deployment. Within just nine months of initiating the rollout in October, Jio 5G has expanded its coverage to encompass over 96 per cent of the country's census towns. The company is on track to achieve complete nationwide coverage by December, marking one of the fastest large-scale 5G rollouts globally. While he had previously promised competitive pricing for Jio 5G plans, specific updates on this aspect were not provided during the AGM.

In addition, Ambani unveiled Jio's plans to develop new AI systems similar to ChatGPT for Indian users. He stated, "Jio is committed to bringing AI to every corner and every person. And we will make it happen."

What is 6G?

6G refers to the sixth generation of wireless technology for cellular networks, succeeding the currently evolving 5G technology. While 6G is still in its conceptual stages and has not been fully defined, it is expected to build upon the capabilities of 5G and introduce even more advanced features and functionalities.

Some potential key features and goals of 6G include:

1. Higher Data Rates: 6G aims to provide significantly higher data rates compared to 5G, potentially reaching terabits per second. This would enable faster downloads, streaming, and data-intensive applications.

2. Ultra-Low Latency: 6G is expected to achieve ultra-low latency, reducing communication delays to a few microseconds. This is crucial for applications that require real-time interaction, such as remote surgery, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality.

3. Massive Device Connectivity: 6G aims to support a massive number of connected devices, further advancing the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling seamless communication among a vast array of smart devices.

4. Advanced Spectrum Utilisation: 6G is likely to utilise a combination of higher frequency bands, including terahertz (THz) frequencies, to provide more bandwidth and enable faster data transmission.

5. Energy Efficiency: 6G is expected to focus on energy efficiency to support sustainable network operations and prolong device battery life.

6. AI Integration: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are expected to play a significant role in 6G networks, optimising network management, resource allocation, and user experience.

7. Holographic Communications: 6G could introduce advanced communication techniques, such as holographic communications, that offer immersive and realistic interaction experiences.

