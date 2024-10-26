JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka: Affordable 4G phones at ₹699 with all-in-one monthly plan

In a move to expand 4G connectivity to millions of 2G users in India, Jio has introduced its JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer, slashing the price of its JioBharat 4G phone from ₹999 to ₹699. This limited-time festive offer aims to make high-speed internet, voice calls, and digital features more accessible across the country.

The JioBharat plan provides a comprehensive monthly subscription for just ₹123, offering users unlimited voice calls, 14GB of data, access to over 455 live TV channels, and a variety of entertainment options through JioCinema, including movies, sports highlights, and video shows. This plan also includes JioPay for digital payments, JioChat for group messaging, and additional tools like QR code scanning and payment alerts.

Comparing favourably with competitor feature phone plans priced around ₹199, JioBharat’s offering is around 40% more affordable, providing users with monthly savings of ₹76. In effect, Jio notes, customers can recoup the phone’s cost within nine months of use through these savings, making the device almost cost-free over time.

With these extensive services, JioBharat’s Diwali Dhamaka seeks to offer “more than just a phone” this festive season, combining cost-effectiveness with connectivity and entertainment. The JioBharat 4G phone is now available for purchase across various retail platforms, including JioMart and Amazon, as well as at Jio stores.