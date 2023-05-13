JioCinema Premium subscription plan launched as HBO, WB shows arrive on platform; see price

JioCinema, one of India's leading streaming platforms, has recently launched its Premium subscription service, providing users access to Hollywood content. The platform, which has been attracting viewers through its free streaming of the FIFA World Cup, IPL 2023, and popular movies like Vikram Vedha, is now offering premium content from HBO, including shows like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and Succession.

The JioCinema Premium subscription plan, which costs Rs 999 annually, provides viewers with the highest video and audio quality available, making it an ideal choice for movie and TV enthusiasts. This annual plan also allows users to stream content on up to four devices simultaneously, providing greater flexibility and convenience.

Some of the other added shows include Chernobyl, White House Plumbers, White Lotus, Mare of Easttown, Winning Time, Barry, Succession, Big Little Lies, Westworld, Silicon Valley, True Detective, Newsroom, Game of Thrones, Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Perry Mason. Furthermore, JioCinema has added WB's content to its library, which includes popular movies like the Harry Potter series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, available for streaming.

While there were rumours of multiple plans being offered by JioCinema, the company has launched only one plan as of now. The earlier leaked image suggesting a range of plans starting from Rs 2 has been proven to be false.

JioCinema's popularity has been on the rise, with over 10 million subscribers reportedly joining in the first quarter of 2023. One of the main factors contributing to its success is the platform's free access to the IPL, which has attracted a large number of users. This surge in subscribers has had a significant impact on Disney+ Hotstar, which has seen a rapid decline in its subscriber base in Asia. The streaming giant has lost over 4 million subscribers in just three months, and since October 2022, it has lost over 8.4 million followers, largely due to the rise of JioCinema.

