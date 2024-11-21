Job cuts and end of remote work: Elon Musk and Ramaswamy share plans for US govt employees

Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have announced a plan to overhaul the US federal workforce, which includes job cuts and an end to remote work for federal employees. Their vision, published in The Wall Street Journal, introduces the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new initiative supported by President-elect Donald Trump. The goal is to reduce the size of the federal government, cut unnecessary spending, and lessen the influence of unelected officials in policy-making.

A key policy is mandating all federal employees to return to in-person work five days a week. Musk and Ramaswamy believe this will encourage resignations among those unwilling to comply. They argue that taxpayers should not fund the 'Covid-era privilege' of working from home. This move is part of a broader strategy to streamline government operations and reduce workforce costs.

The duo is also advocating for significant workforce reductions, labelling the federal bureaucracy as bloated. Their cost-cutting measures aim to eliminate non-essential funding, such as $535 million annually for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $300 million allocated to Planned Parenthood. They estimate these reforms could save over $500 billion in unauthorised expenditures.

Beyond workforce changes, Musk and Ramaswamy aim to reduce the influence of unelected officials who create regulations without congressional approval. They claim these regulations burden businesses and taxpayers. By leveraging recent Supreme Court rulings, they plan to remove rules lacking clear congressional backing. Their strategy emphasises executive action over new legislation to stimulate economic growth by easing regulatory constraints.

Musk and Ramaswamy have set July 4, 2026, as the deadline to implement their reforms, framing it as a patriotic effort to restore governance to its constitutional roots. They anticipate resistance from political and legal interests but believe a strong electoral mandate and a conservative Supreme Court majority provide an opportunity to reshape the federal government.

The proposed changes represent a big shift in federal governance, focusing on efficiency and cost reduction at the expense of remote work flexibility and current staffing levels. While supporters see the plan as necessary reform, critics may question its feasibility and potential impact on public services.