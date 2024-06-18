Just like ChatGPT, Google launches Gemini app in India with support for Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati and more

Google has introduced its AI assistant app, Gemini, in India with new capabilities and support for Indian languages for free. Set to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google has also announced new features in Gemini Advanced such as new data analysis capabilities and file uploads. The Sundar Pichai-led tech giant has also launched the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English.

This was also announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, “Today, we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages.”

With the new Gemini app, users can now get responses in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages. They will be able to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance they need. As per the official blog post, “Take a picture of a flat tyre for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant.”

To start using the Gemini app on Android, you can download it from the Google Play Store or opt-in through Google Assistant. The company revealed that you can start using Gemini “Gemini by corner swiping, hitting the power button on select phones, or saying ‘Hey Google.’” You will also be able to Summarise and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive and even generate images on the fly.

On iOS, Gemini access is rolling out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks.

Additionally, just like Google Assistant, users will be able to set timers, make calls and set reminders by giving voice commands.

Notably, Gemini Advanced in India is now powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model which is more capable of handling complex tasks. It will now be able to process and understand vast amounts of information, from lengthy documents and emails to even hours of video and extensive codebases in the near future.

Users will now be able to upload large documents with up to 1500 pages and summarise up to 100 emails. Gemini Advanced will also be able to provide quick summaries, personalised feedback, and actionable insights. According to Google, it can even analyse spreadsheets including Google Sheets, Excel and more. After analysing this data, it can visualise the data, transforming it into interactive charts and graph.

Gemini will also help in drafting messages, brainstorming ideas, or planning events without leaving the Messages app. It will be available in Google Messages in English to start with.