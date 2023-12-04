Just like on Facebook, WhatsApp to soon allow users to share Status on Instagram: Report

WhatsApp allows users to share their Status on the app as Facebook Story without actually leaving the app. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the message sharing platform is currently working on a new feature that will let users share their WhatsApp Status as Instagram Story as well. This feature was spotted on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.20 update, which is available on the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp Status share on Instagram

The report also revealed that this feature will be available in the Status Privacy category. All you need to do is go to the Status (Android) or Updates (iOS) tab, tap on the three horizontal dots in the top right corner and go to Status Privacy. If you want your WhatsApp Status to automatically get shared on Instagram, select “Instagram” option to set up your account and follow the on-screen instructions.

WhatsApp to roll out new feature for Android users

This feature will save users the trouble to upload the same Status on different apps separately. The report suggested that the feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in the upcoming updates for Android users.

WhatsApp username search

In addition to this, another WABetaInfo report revealed that Meta-owned platform is likely to allow you to search for users on the app using their usernames. This will allow users to connect with people on the app without actually revealing the phone number. One can simply type the username in the search bar and chat with the concerned user. This will allow users to maintain their anonymity on the platform, in case they do not want to reveal too much.

Notably, all users have an ability to change their username any time they want. Reportedly, this feature is currently under development but will roll out for both Android and iOS users soon.

To enhance user privacy, WhatsApp has recently introduced a secret code feature for its users. This feature allows users to put a unique password on particular locked chats to add an extra layer of security. These chats will only appear on the app, when you enter the password for them in the search bar.

Also Read:

Infosys executive falls prey to Rs 3.7 crore scam by impostors posing as Mumbai Police, TRAI officials

Sam Altman-OpenAI board crisis: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took solace in cricket with Ind vs Aus