Kia Seltos, Sonet get new variants with more features; turbo petrol Sonet now available under ₹10 lakh

Kia India has refreshed its Seltos and Sonet models, adding five new variants and introducing the X-Line in a new look. Both models now offer more choices, with 21 variants for Seltos and 22 for Sonet. Notably, the Sonet now features a turbo petrol engine under ₹10 lakh with the Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT variant.

The Seltos and Sonet now include new GTX variants in both petrol and diesel engines, paired with automatic transmission options. These GTX variants come with premium features such as ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and more.

The X-Line variants have been updated with a striking Aurora Black Pearl colour, offering an all-black glossy finish. This new look complements the existing Matt Graphite option, enhancing the vehicle's aesthetic appeal.

Kia Seltos

GTX Variant:

Solar Glass

White calipers (front and rear)

Ventilated seats

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

360-degree camera

Sliding center armrest

Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Turbo Petrol) with 7DCT

Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT with 6AT

X-Line:

Aurora Black Pearl color

Solar Glass

White calipers (front and rear)

Sonet

GTX Variant:

Drive and traction control modes

Leatherette seats

Ventilated seats

Paddle shifters

360-degree camera with SVM

Auto up/down safety window

Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Turbo Petrol) with 7DCT

Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT with 6AT

HTX:

Wireless phone charger

Rear wiper and washer

R16 diamond cut alloy wheels

HTK+:

LED headlamps

Smartstream G1.2 Petrol

Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Turbo Petrol)

Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT

Rear wiper and washer

ISOFIX

HTK (O):

Rear wiper and washer

Smartstream G1.2 Petrol

Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT

ISOFIX

Pricing for new variants



Seltos:

1.5T GDi GTX (7DCT): ₹18,99,900

1.5T CRDi GTX (6AT): ₹18,99,900



Sonet:

HTK G1.0 TGDi (iMT): ₹9,59,900

1.0 TGDi GTX (7DCT): ₹13,70,900

1.5 CRDi GTX (6AT): ₹14,55,900

