Business Today
Kia Seltos, Sonet get new variants with more features; turbo petrol Sonet now available under ₹10 lakh

Kia India has introduced refreshed versions of its Seltos and Sonet models, adding five new variants and a new look for the X-Line. The updated models now offer more choices and advanced features, including a turbo petrol engine option.

Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet

Kia India has refreshed its Seltos and Sonet models, adding five new variants and introducing the X-Line in a new look. Both models now offer more choices, with 21 variants for Seltos and 22 for Sonet. Notably, the Sonet now features a turbo petrol engine under ₹10 lakh with the Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT variant.

The Seltos and Sonet now include new GTX variants in both petrol and diesel engines, paired with automatic transmission options. These GTX variants come with premium features such as ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and more.

The X-Line variants have been updated with a striking Aurora Black Pearl colour, offering an all-black glossy finish. This new look complements the existing Matt Graphite option, enhancing the vehicle's aesthetic appeal.

Kia Seltos
GTX Variant:

  • Solar Glass
  • White calipers (front and rear)
  • Ventilated seats
  • ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)
  • 360-degree camera
  • Sliding center armrest
  • Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Turbo Petrol) with 7DCT
  • Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT with 6AT

X-Line:

  • Aurora Black Pearl color
  • Solar Glass
  • White calipers (front and rear)

Sonet
GTX Variant:

  • Drive and traction control modes
  • Leatherette seats
  • Ventilated seats
  • Paddle shifters
  • 360-degree camera with SVM
  • Auto up/down safety window
  • Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Turbo Petrol) with 7DCT
  • Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT with 6AT

HTX:

  • Wireless phone charger
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • R16 diamond cut alloy wheels

HTK+:

  • LED headlamps
  • Smartstream G1.2 Petrol
  • Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Turbo Petrol)
  • Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • ISOFIX

HTK (O):

  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Smartstream G1.2 Petrol
  • Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT
  • ISOFIX

Pricing for new variants

Seltos:

1.5T GDi GTX (7DCT): ₹18,99,900
1.5T CRDi GTX (6AT): ₹18,99,900

Sonet:

HTK G1.0 TGDi (iMT): ₹9,59,900
1.0 TGDi GTX (7DCT): ₹13,70,900
1.5 CRDi GTX (6AT): ₹14,55,900
 

Published on: Jul 08, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
