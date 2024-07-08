Kia Seltos, Sonet get new variants with more features; turbo petrol Sonet now available under ₹10 lakh

Kia India has refreshed its Seltos and Sonet models, adding five new variants and introducing the X-Line in a new look. Both models now offer more choices, with 21 variants for Seltos and 22 for Sonet. Notably, the Sonet now features a turbo petrol engine under ₹10 lakh with the Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT variant.
The Seltos and Sonet now include new GTX variants in both petrol and diesel engines, paired with automatic transmission options. These GTX variants come with premium features such as ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and more.
The X-Line variants have been updated with a striking Aurora Black Pearl colour, offering an all-black glossy finish. This new look complements the existing Matt Graphite option, enhancing the vehicle's aesthetic appeal.
Kia Seltos
GTX Variant:
X-Line:
Sonet
GTX Variant:
HTX:
HTK+:
HTK (O):
Pricing for new variants
Seltos:
1.5T GDi GTX (7DCT): ₹18,99,900
1.5T CRDi GTX (6AT): ₹18,99,900
Sonet:
HTK G1.0 TGDi (iMT): ₹9,59,900
1.0 TGDi GTX (7DCT): ₹13,70,900
1.5 CRDi GTX (6AT): ₹14,55,900
