Kosmc.ai: Empowering creators and brands to thrive in the social commerce revolution

Kosmc.ai is offering an all-in-one platform that bridges the gap between engagement and monetisation in the thriving social media landscape. Founded in 2022 by Ankur Gupta, an international fashion designer, and co-founder and COO Manavta Narula, Kosmc.ai aims to revolutionise how creators and brands leverage social platforms for success.

Tech Today sat down with Narula to delve into the platform's unique features, its impact on the creator economy, and the journey of building a successful tech startup in India.

From Pain Point to Powerhouse: The Genesis of Kosmc.ai

The idea for Kosmc.ai stemmed from a personal challenge faced by the founders during their previous venture, a B2B gifting platform. They noticed a stark disconnect between the effort poured into content creation and the abysmal conversion rates on Instagram.

"We experienced the challenge firsthand...We noticed that the conversion rate on Instagram was as low as 0.7%," Narula shared. "Essentially, brands were putting in endless effort and spending on content creation and consumption, but the conversion chain was broken."

This realisation, coupled with the understanding that most creators struggle to monetise their content, led them to develop Kosmc.ai – a platform designed to address the needs of both creators and brands in the social commerce space.

Manavta Narula

Redefining the "Link in Bio": Beyond Stacked Links to Seamless Monetisation

Unlike conventional "link in bio" tools that simply aggregate links, Kosmc.ai focuses on robust monetisation at every touchpoint without disrupting the user experience.

"Kosmc.ai stands out because it addresses the multifaceted needs of both creators and brands," Narula explained. "Unlike conventional 'link in bio' tools stacking links together, Kosmc.ai focuses on robust monetisation of every touchpoint without coming across as an ad banner. We simplify buyer journeys on social platforms, tapping into impulse buying and engagement-led conversions."

The platform empowers brands with in-depth analytics to track content performance, monitor geographical engagement, and measure influencer impact – going beyond vanity metrics like views and likes. This data-driven approach allows brands to optimise their digital marketing strategies, maximise sales, and boost ROI.

Empowering Creators: Simplifying Monetisation and Multi-Channel Management

For creators, Kosmc.ai offers a gateway to instant monetisation, regardless of their follower count. Whether they have a modest following or millions of fans, they can start earning by tagging posts with relevant URLs, driving traffic to brand websites, and earning affiliate income or fees.

"Kosmc.ai allows creators to monetise immediately, no matter their follower count. Whether you have 500 followers or millions, you can start earning by tagging posts with relevant URLs, driving traffic to brand websites, and earning affiliate income or fees," Narula says.

The platform simplifies multi-channel management by consolidating income streams into a user-friendly dashboard. Creators can track their earnings, optimise their performance, and leverage features like automated email campaigns and customisable landing pages. Kosmc.ai's Affiliate Marketing Program further expands earning potential by providing access to millions of products and brands globally.

Overcoming Hurdles: Building a Global Platform with Limited Resources

The journey of building Kosmc.ai wasn't without its challenges. The founders faced the hurdle of balancing a rich feature set with ease of use.

"One of our main challenges was finding the right balance between offering many features and keeping the platform simple to use," Narula admitted. "We wanted to ensure Kosmc.ai had everything users needed without making it complicated."

To overcome this, they engaged in extensive user testing and iterative development, incorporating feedback from both brands and creators. They also tackled the challenge of scaling their platform to accommodate a growing user base, ensuring reliability and performance.

"Despite our limited resources, we have built a platform that can compete with global platforms," Narula stated. "Our dedication and strategic approach have enabled us to deliver a top-notch product that meets the needs of our users."

Tangible Impact: From Clicks to Conversions

Kosmc.ai's success is best reflected in the tangible impact it has had on its users. Narula shared a compelling story of a beauty brand that leveraged Kosmc.ai's shoppable Instagram feed and analytics to achieve remarkable results.

"One standout success story features a beauty brand that saw remarkable results using Kosmc.ai's comprehensive suite of tools," Narula said. "By leveraging our shoppable Instagram feed and advanced analytics, they achieved an impressive 98% click-through rate (CTR) on their link in bio within the first month. This streamlined buyer journey led to a seven-figure revenue, highlighting how Kosmc.ai effectively boosts brand visibility, engagement, and sales."

The Future of Kosmc.ai: A Thriving Ecosystem for the Creator Economy

Looking ahead, Kosmc.ai envisions itself as a thriving ecosystem for both brands and creators, with ambitions to become the leading platform for monetisation on social media. They aim to reach 1 million users and bridge the gap for non-English speakers in the creator economy.

"We are building Kosmc as an ecosystem where brands and creators can flourish. Our goal is to become the leading platform for monetisation on social media, with an initial target of reaching 1 million users," Narula shared.

Advice for Aspiring Tech Entrepreneurs

Narula offered words of wisdom for aspiring tech entrepreneurs, especially those in India. "My advice to aspiring tech entrepreneurs, especially in India, is to embrace innovation and always keep the customer in mind. Identify key industry problems and use technology to solve them in a way that adds real value. Build a diverse team, keep learning, and stay adaptable. Keep pushing boundaries to achieve your goals and make a significant impact, making your entrepreneurial journey truly KOSMC!"