Lam Research tapping India for semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment components, says senior executive

After decades of waiting, India is finally making significant strides in the semiconductor manufacturing space. Despite multiple failed attempts to attract semiconductor fabrication plants and testing and packing facilities, the country has achieved success with the recent Semiconductor and Display Scheme announced in December 2021, with a financial outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

Related Articles

While the government has approved Micron's Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) plant, along with Tata Electronics semiconductor fab and testing and packing plant, and CG Power's testing and packing plant, it isn't stopping there. With a comprehensive approach, the Ministry of Electronics & IT is also focusing on building the downstream ecosystem, including a comprehensive ecosystem for domestic manufacturing of semiconductor equipment.



Fuelling India’s ambition of creating a 360-degree ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in India, US-headquartered Lam Research designs and builds products for semiconductor manufacturing and is expanding its global semiconductor fabrication equipment supply chain to India. In an interview with Business Today, Karthik Rammohan, Group Vice President and Head of Global Operations at Lam Research, talks about the company’s plans in India and also whether the company is exploring the possibility of assembling Semiconductor Wafer Equipment in India. Edited excerpts.



Lam Research has recently announced its plan to expand its global semiconductor fabrication equipment supply chain to include India. What does this mean?

We plan to begin sourcing precision metal and plastic machined components, PCBAs, Electronic/Electrical Box build together with precision components, custom parts, high purity gas delivery systems and other assemblies that go into cutting-edge semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment from suppliers in India.



Does this mean that Lam Research is exploring the possibility of assembling Semiconductor Wafer Equipment in India?

Well, at the moment, Lam Research is not looking to assemble semiconductor wafer equipment in India.

I believe there are various levels of equipment for semiconductor fabrication manufacturing. What level is Lam Research looking at and for what process?



We deliver a broad and deep portfolio of deposition, etch and speciality technologies and tools that help our customers deliver next-generation semiconductors for the 3D era of chipmaking.

Is Lam Research hoping for any special incentive support from the Ministry of Electronics & IT?



We are open to working with our suppliers to leverage any existing electronics/semiconductor manufacturing incentives that are on offer.



Where is Lam Research's current global supply chain ecosystem situated?



Currently, our global supply chain ecosystem is spread across the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Europe, Thailand, and Vietnam.