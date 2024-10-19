Lava Blaze 3 5G review: 5G on a budget, but how does it hold up?

When I first unboxed the Lava Blaze 3 5G, I was pretty excited to see how it would fare as an affordable entry into the world of 5G. At just ₹9,999, this phone promises a lot - 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and an unexpected feature set for the price. But could it actually keep up with my daily needs? I decided to put it to the test, using it for everything from streaming to photography to gaming, to see if the Blaze 3 5G could really deliver on its promises.

Design and Build: A Budget Looker

Right out of the box, the Blaze 3 5G impressed me with its design. Lava has really stepped up its game, giving the Blaze 3 a glass back that feels way more premium than most phones in this price range. I chose the Glass Blue variant, which has a subtle sheen that catches the light nicely but isn’t overly flashy. The phone is a bit hefty at 201 grams, but it feels solid in hand, with no creaks or flex.

One of the neat little touches is the Vibe Light on the back. It pulses gently when you get notifications, and while it might sound gimmicky, I actually found it pretty useful. It was a fun, non-intrusive way to catch my attention without constantly glancing at the screen. The 6.56-inch HD+ display has a punch-hole camera cutout, which is a nice, modern touch. The HD+ resolution may not wow anyone, but the 90Hz refresh rate gives it a smooth feel, which I definitely noticed while scrolling through social media or switching between apps.

Display: 90Hz Smoothness on a Budget Screen

The display was another surprise. I mean, it’s an HD+ panel, so it’s not as crisp as higher-end models, but the 90Hz refresh rate really helps make up for that. I didn’t feel like I was staring at a “budget” screen because the refresh rate kept everything flowing nicely, whether I was swiping through feeds or casually gaming. Brightness levels are decent for indoor use, though I did find it a bit tough to see clearly under direct sunlight. But considering the price, it’s an acceptable trade-off for a screen that looks good in most everyday situations.

Performance: Packs a Punch for the Price

Under the hood, the Blaze 3 5G is powered by a MediaTek D6300 processor with 6GB of RAM, plus an extra 6GB of virtual RAM. I tested it out with my usual mix of apps—streaming Netflix, browsing Reddit, and a bit of casual gaming—and was pleasantly surprised. The phone managed to keep up without any noticeable lag, and switching between apps was pretty smooth.

I did try out some more demanding games, like Asphalt 9, and while the Blaze 3 5G can handle it, you’ll want to keep the graphics settings on the lower side. For day-to-day tasks, though, it’s more than capable. Plus, the 5G support is a big plus; it’s great to know that as 5G becomes more available, this phone will be ready for those faster speeds.

Camera: Decent Shots with a Few Fun Features

The Blaze 3 5G’s camera setup includes a 50 MP main shooter and a 2 MP macro lens, along with an 8 MP front camera. I took it around town for some casual shots, and while it does well in good lighting, it starts to struggle a bit as the sun goes down. Night Mode helps bring out some detail, but there’s still a fair amount of noise. That said, I wasn’t expecting miracles at this price point, and it does an adequate job for everyday photos.

One feature I enjoyed playing with was the Dual-View Video mode, which records with both the front and rear cameras at once. It’s a neat touch for those who want to vlog or capture reactions while filming something else. The Portrait Mode on the selfie camera also works decently, with a bit of trial and error on edge detection. The macro camera, while fun to try, wasn’t something I ended up using often, but it’s nice that Lava included it as an option.

Battery Life: Solid All-Day Performance

The 5000mAh battery was another strong point for me. I took it through a full day with moderate use—social media, streaming a couple of shows, and a bit of gaming—and still had juice left over by the evening. On heavier days, I’d get a solid 6-7 hours of screen time, which is pretty good. The Blaze 3 5G also supports 18W fast charging, which isn’t blazing fast, but it’s enough to get you back up and running in a couple of hours. It’s a reasonable trade-off for a phone that lasts as long as this one does on a single charge.

Software: Clean and Refreshingly Bloat-Free

One of the highlights of the Blaze 3 5G for me was the software. It runs on stock Android 14, which means no unnecessary bloatware and no ads—a rarity in budget phones. The interface is clean, intuitive, and just lets you get on with whatever you’re doing. Plus, the anonymous auto call recording feature is handy, especially for those who want added privacy without third-party apps. Security-wise, it includes Face Unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor was responsive most of the time, though I occasionally had to re-scan my thumb to unlock.

Connectivity and Extra Perks: 5G and Service at Home

The Blaze 3 5G is loaded with connectivity options, including dual-SIM support with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack for those of us who still love wired headphones. But what really sets this phone apart is Lava’s Free Service @ Home program. This is such a cool addition for a budget device. If you run into issues, a service representative will come to your home to help—a level of support that’s rare in this price segment. It’s a small detail, but one that reflects Lava’s focus on customer experience.

Final Thoughts: A Fun and Reliable Budget 5G Phone

After a week with the Blaze 3 5G, I can honestly say I’m impressed with what Lava’s managed to pack in here for under ₹10,000. It’s not perfect—the camera could be better in low light, and the HD+ screen isn’t the sharpest around. But the 90Hz refresh rate, reliable battery life, clean Android experience, and solid performance make it a really compelling option for anyone on a budget.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to get on the 5G train, or just want a dependable secondary phone with some fun features, the Blaze 3 5G is definitely worth a look. Lava has struck a nice balance between price and features, making this a standout in the budget segment.