Lava Blaze Duo 5G launches in India with secondary AMOLED display; see price and specs

Lava International Limited has announced the sale of its latest smartphone, the Blaze Duo 5G, in India. Priced at an introductory ₹14,999, the device is set to redefine user expectations in its segment with cutting-edge features, including a secondary AMOLED display and a premium design.

The Blaze Duo 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, boasting an AnTuTu score of over 500K, and promises high performance with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 14 and is upgradable to Android 15, offering a clean and seamless user experience.

The Blaze Duo 5G introduces a 4.02 cm (1.58”) secondary AMOLED display, designed for added convenience. Users can check notifications, control music, and even take selfies using the rear camera, all without activating the main screen. The primary display is a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

For photography enthusiasts, the Blaze Duo 5G includes a 64MP Sony sensor primary camera paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 16MP front-facing camera. The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, allowing 50% charge in just 36 minutes.

Available in Celestial Blue and Arctic White, the phone features a premium matte finish, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock for security. The Blaze Duo 5G will be exclusively available on Amazon starting today, with two variants:

• 6GB+6GB: ₹14,999 (introductory price with bank offers)

• 8GB+8GB: ₹15,999 (introductory price with bank offers)

HDFC Bank customers can avail of an additional ₹2,000 discount during the promotional period from December 20–22, 2024.

Lava extends its promise of quality with a one-year warranty on the handset and six months on accessories, complemented by a free home service feature. The brand’s “Proudly Indian” ethos ensures the Blaze Duo is both designed and manufactured in India.