Lawmakers introduce bill to block AI from launching nuclear weapons, push for more human control

The American Department of Defense has already banned the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomously launching nuclear weapons. However, due to mounting concerns over the potential dangers posed by AI, a group of bipartisan lawmakers has introduced the Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous AI Act to further strengthen the existing ban.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) and Representatives Ted Lieu (D-CA), Don Beyer (D-VA), and Ken Buck (R-CO), proposes to prohibit the use of federal funds to launch a nuclear weapon using an autonomous weapon system without meaningful human control. The bill aims to reinforce the Pentagon's current policy that requires a human "in the loop" for all actions related to nuclear weapon employment.

The proposed legislation also stipulates that no autonomous system without meaningful human oversight can select or engage targets with the intent of launching a nuclear weapon. The text of the bill highlights the critical role of human decision-making in launching a nuclear weapon, stating that "any decision to launch a nuclear weapon should not be made by artificial intelligence."

Although the use of AI in autonomous nuclear weapon launches is already banned, the sponsors of the bill argue that it is necessary to publicise and reinforce the ban to prevent similar actions by China and Russia. According to the report of the 2021 National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, the recommendation was made to uphold the prohibition on self-directed launches of nuclear weapons.

The introduction of the Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous AI Act also serves as an opportunity for the sponsors to emphasise their efforts towards nuclear non-proliferation. The bill joins their recent efforts to restrict the President's power to unilaterally declare nuclear war.

