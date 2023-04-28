Learn to code online using AI: Ed-tech company launches GPT4-powered course

Newton School, an innovative ed-tech platform, has recently launched an AI-powered coding tool named Newton AI CodeLens, marking a milestone in adopting learning with AI. This cutting-edge tool is powered by advanced GPT-4 large language models and offers learners and developers an exceptional opportunity to refine their coding skills. The tool is designed to align with Newton School's vision of making high-quality technology education accessible to all by providing exposure to industry-engineered projects, soft skills, and placement assistance.

The field of generative AI is growing rapidly, and it has started to leave its mark on the software development process. Microsoft-owned GitHub has been working on its code-writing and generative AI software, GitHub Copilot, to help developers write code faster and more efficiently.

In this context, Newton AI CodeLens leverages advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to help students learn coding in a more effective and efficient way. The tool uses natural language processing to provide clear explanations for complex programming questions, providing real-time benefits such as concept visualization, debugging support, and syntax hints.

"Newton AI CodeLens has been devised to assist individuals, regardless of their programming expertise, in comprehending coding concepts and establishing a solid foundation in programming," Nishant Chandra, Co-founder of Newton School said.

CodeLens supports a wide range of programming languages, including popular ones such as Python, Java, and C++. It is a versatile tool that can be used for various purposes, such as web development, data analysis, and machine learning projects. CodeLens also fosters community sharing within the Newton School platform, allowing programmers from all over the world to connect, collaborate, and share their programming knowledge and experiences.