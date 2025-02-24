Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 launched in India: Check features, processor, price

Lenovo has introduced the IdeaPad Slim 5 in India in two variants, the 14" 10th Gen model and the 16" 10th Gen model, marking the first laptops to feature AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series ‘Krackan Point’ processors. The devices aim to offer AI-powered performance, improved multitasking, and enhanced computing for professionals, students, and creators.

Specifications and Features

The IdeaPad Slim 5 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, making them the first pair of laptops to be powered by this processor. The chip features Zen 5 cores, AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics, and an upgraded XDNA 2 NPU. Lenovo claims that the processors can deliver up to 55 TOPS of AI processing power, supporting intelligent workload management and real-time enhancements.

Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, AMD India, said, "With an upgraded AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU delivering up to 50+ TOPS, it enables smarter computing, efficient power use, and seamless multitasking."

Both models come with OLED displays, with the 16" variant offering up to a 2.8K resolution, 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, and up to 500 nits brightness. The 14" model features a WUXGA OLED panel, along with a 120Hz refresh rate to improve smoothness for work and entertainment.

The laptops maintain a slim profile at 16.9mm and come in Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue colour options. Lenovo claims military-grade durability for better portability. Powering the device is a 60Whr battery with Rapid Charge Boost. Lenovo says it can provide extended battery life within minutes of charging.

AI and Software Enhancements

Lenovo’s AI assistant, Lenovo AI Now, is available on select configurations. Built on Meta’s Llama 3 model, the assistant can conduct Q&A sessions based on user-stored information.

For security, the IdeaPad Slim 5 includes an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello Smart Login, a physical privacy shutter, and AI-powered noise cancellation.

Customisation and Availability

Lenovo offers a ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option, allowing users to personalise configurations, including processor and storage, with delivery expected within 25 days. The laptops also come with Lenovo Premium Care, which provides hardware and software support.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is available at a starting price of ₹91,990 and can be purchased via Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores.