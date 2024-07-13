Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 review: A surprisingly powerful AI companion

I'll admit, when I first unboxed the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, I was initially captivated by its sleek aesthetics. It's a device that begs to be taken on the go. But it wasn't until I delved deeper, exploring the potential of its Intel Core Ultra processor and integrated Intel Arc graphics, that I truly grasped the transformative power this machine holds for anyone seeking to harness the next generation of computing: AI.

I approached the whole "AI PC" concept with a healthy dose of scepticism. Was it just marketing hype, or could AI genuinely enhance my workflow? The Slim 7 has resoundingly answered that question, seamlessly integrating AI into my daily routines in ways I hadn't anticipated.

As a writer, words are my lifeblood, and the Slim 7 has become an invaluable ally in crafting them. Microsoft Word, Google Docs, even email – they've all been elevated by the power of AI. Writer's block feels like a distant memory thanks to AI-powered brainstorming features. Crafting compelling content is a breeze with suggestions for improved phrasing and sentence structure. And for those times when I need to digest lengthy documents quickly, AI-generated summaries are a godsend.

The pandemic normalised remote work, and the Slim 7 is perfectly equipped for our hybrid world. The combination of its quad studio-quality microphones and AI noise cancellation makes video calls a joy rather than a chore. Background distractions simply melt away, and my voice comes through crisply and clearly. But the real magic happens with the AI features baked into apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Live transcriptions ensure I don't miss a beat, even if I can't take notes in real-time. And AI-generated meeting summaries provide concise takeaways, freeing me from having to rewatch entire recordings.

Photography and graphic design have always been passions rather than professions, but the Slim 7 has ignited a renewed sense of creative exploration. The AI-powered features in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom are like having a virtual assistant by my side. Intelligent object selection makes complex edits a breeze. Noise reduction breathes new life into grainy images. And the ability to experiment with different styles and filters thanks to AI-powered suggestions has opened up a whole new realm of creative possibilities.

While the AI capabilities of the Slim 7 are undoubtedly impressive, it's the seamless integration of these features that truly sets this device apart. The transition between tasks is buttery smooth, and the laptop handles demanding AI workloads without breaking a sweat. The battery life is more than capable of keeping up with my mobile lifestyle, and the rapid charging feature is a lifesaver when I'm on the go.

While my experience with the Slim 7 has been overwhelmingly positive, there are a couple of areas where I feel Lenovo could have pushed the boundaries further. The lack of a higher resolution display option (above FHD+) is a missed opportunity, especially for creative professionals who crave maximum screen real estate. And while the touchpad is generally responsive, I did encounter the occasional rattle when tapping, which can be a minor distraction.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a glimpse into the future of computing. AI is no longer a futuristic concept confined to research labs; it's here, integrated seamlessly into a device that's as elegant as it is powerful. If you're ready to embrace the transformative potential of AI, the Slim 7 deserves a spot on your shortlist.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) - Tech Specs at a Glance

Performance

Processor: Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H

Operating System: Up to Windows 11 Pro

Graphics: Intel® ARC™ Graphics

Memory: Up to 32GB Dual Channel, 7467 MHz LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4.2

Display

14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 60Hz, 16:10

400 nits, 100% P3, Dolby Vision®

TÜV Low Blue Light, Eyesafe Certified

Touchscreen option available

Audio & Camera

4 x speakers with Dolby Atmos®

FHD webcam, IR camera, Camera shutter

4 x Voice ID microphones

Connectivity

2 x USB-C Thunderbolt™ 4

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB-A 3.2

Headphone/mic combo jack

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.3

Battery

65Whr battery

Up to 10 hours (MM25), up to 7 hours (video playback)

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 mins for 2 hours use

Design

Dimensions: 14.9mm x 312mm x 221mm (0.59" x 12.28" x 8.7")

Weight: Starting at 1.39kg (3.06 lbs) non-touch, 1.43kg (3.15 lbs) touch