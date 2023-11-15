‘Let's build a space robot’: ISRO is hosting a challenge for students with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh; see details

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting the student community to give ideas and designs for space robots via a Robotics challenge. ISRO aims to use these robotic rovers in future missions. After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram on the lunar surface, the space agency now wants to explore more missions to the moon and other celestial bodies.

Launched with the tagline, “Let's build a space robot”, the registrations of this initiative will begin on November 20 and will end on December 15, 2023. The aim of this challenge is to provide a standardised platform for exploring the area of space robotics. It will also enhance communication, collaboration, inquiry, problem-solving and flexibility skills that will help students in their academic and professional lives. ISRO will help students co-develop future technologies that will be used in space robotics.

In terms of rewards, the first three teams will be awarded based on the evaluation by the jury and the fair play attitude of the teams. The first winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner will get Rs 3 lakh and the third winner will get Rs 2 lakh. ISRO will also give a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh each for two participants. The ISRO Robotics Challenge Day has been scheduled for August 2024 at URSC Bengaluru Campus.

The challenge will include identifying, formulating and solving complex engineering problems using mathematics and science. The participants will also formulate and conduct appropriate experiments, analyse and interpret test and analytical data.

ISRO announced the Robotics challenge on X, formerly known as Twitter, “India's student community is invited to design and implement a Space Robot, encompassing both hardware and software aspects. A springboard to showcase innovative ideas, receive rewards, and collaborate in ever-challenging space endeavours.”

In the blog post, ISRO wrote, “U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO solicits from the youth of India, innovative ideas and designs of robotic rovers for future missions through the conduct of a space robotics challenge with an objective to provide development opportunities in space robotics to the participating entities and to leverage the creative thinking among the youth of our Nation for ISRO interplanetary missions.”

