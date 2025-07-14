LG launches 2025 OLED and QNED AI TVs in India starting at Rs 74,990

LG today has launched its 2025 television lineup in India, led by new OLED evo and QNED evo models that integrate next-generation AI capabilities. The new TVs will be available in multiple screen sizes, including ultra-large formats up to 100 inches, with prices starting from ₹74,990.

Personalisation Through AI

At the heart of the 2025 range is LG’s upgraded Alpha AI Processor Gen2, designed to deliver tailored content experiences through advanced user recognition and contextual search. A new AI Magic Remote includes a dedicated button for voice commands, while features such as AI Voice ID and AI Welcome recognise users and switch profiles automatically. AI Concierge analyses individual viewing patterns to recommend content, and a new LLM-powered AI Search understands conversational queries with improved nuance.

For setup and troubleshooting, AI Chatbot offers on-screen support, and tools like AI Picture Wizard and AI Sound Wizard help users calibrate settings based on personal preference.

Upgraded Visuals and Sound

The OLED evo series includes LG’s Brightness Booster Ultimate, which improves luminance and clarity in various lighting conditions. Coupled with the Alpha 11 processor, the TVs offer refined upscaling, pixel-level image enhancement, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

A new Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation adjusts visuals to match the lighting in the room, aiming to preserve the creative intent of content makers.

On the audio side, AI Sound Pro brings virtual 11.1.2 surround sound and voice clarity enhancements by separating vocals from background noise, especially useful in action-heavy or dialogue-driven content.

For gamers, the OLED evo series now supports up to 4K 165Hz refresh rates and is certified for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, with genre-based Game Optimiser modes built in.

QNED evo: Mini LED Meets AI

For consumers who prefer LCD-based displays, the QNED evo series blends Mini-LED backlighting with Dynamic QNED Colour, LG’s alternative to traditional quantum dot tech. These models promise vibrant colour reproduction, deeper contrast, and detailed zone-based picture refinement using AI-based analysis.

AI Sound Pro remains a focus here too, with virtual 9.1.2 channel surround output and individual sound profile tuning.

Pricing and Availability

The new models go on sale across LG’s retail network and online channels from July 2025. Notable SKUs include:

OLED evo G5 Ultra-Large (97”) – ₹24,99,990

OLED evo C5 (42” to 83”) – Starting at ₹1,49,990

QNED evo 86A Ultra-Large (100”) – ₹11,99,990

QNED 8BA (43” to 75”) – Starting at ₹74,990